Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.