Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

