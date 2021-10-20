Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
