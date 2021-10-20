 Skip to main content
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

