Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.