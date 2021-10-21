This evening in Fredericksburg: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
