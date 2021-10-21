 Skip to main content
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Generally fair. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

