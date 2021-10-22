 Skip to main content
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

