Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.