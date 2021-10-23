 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert