Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
