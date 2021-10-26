For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
