Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
