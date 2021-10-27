For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
