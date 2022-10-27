Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
