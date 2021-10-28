 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert