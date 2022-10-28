Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.