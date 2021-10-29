Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm tem…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
The Fredericksburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. How likel…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expec…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatu…