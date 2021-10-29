 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

