 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert