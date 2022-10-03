Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with a few showers. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Pe…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the…