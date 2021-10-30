 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert