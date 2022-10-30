 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

