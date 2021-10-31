Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.