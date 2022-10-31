Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.