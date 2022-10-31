This evening in Fredericksburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
