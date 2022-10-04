 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

