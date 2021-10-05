For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
