Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

