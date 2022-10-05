 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Virginia prepares for Ian as hurricane plows into Florida coast

Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.

