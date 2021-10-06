 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

