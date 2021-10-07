Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.