Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

