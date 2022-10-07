For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.