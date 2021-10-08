Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.