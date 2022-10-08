Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.