This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. You may …
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a…
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an i…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Highs in the…