Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
