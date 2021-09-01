Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.