Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

