This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
