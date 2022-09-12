 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.

