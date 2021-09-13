For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
