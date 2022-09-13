For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and var…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 deg…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 65 degrees is t…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksbu…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low near 65F. Win…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees t…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. To…