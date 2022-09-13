Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.