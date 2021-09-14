 Skip to main content
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

