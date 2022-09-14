For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Thursday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
