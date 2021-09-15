This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
