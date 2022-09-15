Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.