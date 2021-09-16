 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert