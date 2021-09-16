Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg M…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
The Fredericksburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …