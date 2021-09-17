 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

