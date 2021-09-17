Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Saturday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg M…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Exp…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of r…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.