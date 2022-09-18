This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
