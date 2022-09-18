Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.