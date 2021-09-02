Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
