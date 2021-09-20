Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
