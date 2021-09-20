Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.