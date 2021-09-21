For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
