Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
