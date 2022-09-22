 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

