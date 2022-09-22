This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg
