 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert