Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.