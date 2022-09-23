 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fredericksburg

This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

